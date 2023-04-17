Acts representing two area high schools competed in the annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition at the Fox Theatre last weekend.
Cats Jazz Collective, a group from Webster Groves High School, received the Audience Choice Award for its musical performance.
Circus artist Anna Layher, a senior at Nerinx Hall, received the Keep Art Happening Award from the St. Louis Arts and Education Council for her hand-balancing act.
This year’s overall winner was Rayquan Strickland, a singer/songwriter from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Second place went to Noah Van Ess, a singer/pianist from Lindbergh High School. Third place was awarded to Avery Payne, a dancer from Orchard Farm High School.