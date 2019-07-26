Sometimes, you have to wonder what the Russians are thinking.
I mean, if they want me to give them free access to all of my online photos, contacts, cookie recipes, Amazon wish lists, daily step counts and other personal data to use for whatever nefarious purposes they choose, they’re going to need to do more than offer me an app that ages my photo by 50 years.
I’m guessing you know what I’m talking about. FaceApp, the phone app that uses artificial intelligence to add decades to your current looks, was all the rage last week. That is, until someone figured out that a hostile foreign power was behind it.
So again, I must ask: what were the Russians thinking?
More to the point, what were the people who downloaded FaceApp thinking? Oh, sure, young people think it’s fun to see their future selves. But who over the age of 40 wants anything that ages them? Especially when Mother Nature is providing the same basic service with absolutely no strings attached?
Plus, Mother Nature does not plaster your wrinkled 90-year-old face all over the internet. Nor does she make you worry about discovering sometime in the future that your enhanced image has been superimposed on a meme of cats impersonating The Three Stooges.
Let’s be honest: It could happen. For all you know, it already has.
Now, if the Russians had created an app that makes it possible to remember the names of people I met last week or will help me figure out a way to secretly dispose of my husband’s vintage beer can collection, well, we could negotiate on the data sharing. My cookie recipes aren’t THAT secret.
In the meantime, I have no interest in looking old. I’m not even that thrilled to be identified as middle-aged. Especially since, according to some sources, I already am.
I’m referring to recent studies that seek to define what “old” means. Turns out, the meaning of “old” depends on who you ask.
People in their 20s and 30s – who are definitely wrong – say that “old” starts at age 59. Those in their 40s – who are also wrong – say you’re still middle-aged at 59, but cross over into old age at 65.
People over 50, who are somewhat wiser and more discerning, say that old age begins at 71 for men and 73 for women. That’s better. But they are also wrong.
The best answer is the one given by people over 70. They say “old” is your current age, plus four years. That sounds about right. Presuming you are over 70.
Personally, I find it hard to guess anyone’s age. These days it seems like only Mother Nature – and the Russians – know for sure.