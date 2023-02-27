Some taxpayers may be eligible for free tax help through a program offered by the IRS. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free tax help to people who generally earn $60,000 or less, as well as persons with disabilities and people who are not fluent in English. People who are 60 years of age or older also are eligible for free tax help through the Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) program, which specializes in questions about pensions and retirement-related issues. The availability of volunteers that work with these programs can vary based on the number of certified individuals with tax law expertise in a given area. As a result, anyone hoping to take advantage of these services should consider contacting these programs well in advance of the April 18 tax filing deadline. Learn more at www.irs.gov/individuals/free-tax-return-preparation-for-qualifying-taxpayers.
Tax Time