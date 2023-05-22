The revised architectural review guidelines for Glendale have been in process for two years. There have been multiple architectural review board and board of aldermen meetings that were open to residents for input. Meeting dates and agendas were posted on the city of Glendale’s website.
Although there are items that can be tweaked, the proposed floor ratio area guidelines are not unreasonable and will avoid homes not in balance with the size of the lot and surrounding homes on a given street.
On lots fewer than 8,000-square-feet, the floor area ratio guidelines would be 25% with design options to increase to 30%, allowing a 2,250-square-foot home on a 7,500-square-foot lot — not 1,875-square-foot.
Building homes that overpower the lot and adjacent homes come at the cost of lost green space, water runoff that cannot be mitigated by our already overtaxed storm water system, damage to neighboring properties, and the loss of charm and continuity in our neighborhoods.
This is already evident in some areas of the city. Existing guidelines have allowed builders to “take the money and run” by using cookie-cutter designs, maximizing square feet and using sub-standard materials. They only care about their wallets, not Glendale. There are also cases where large additions have damaged, and continue to damage, neighboring properties with excessive water runoff.
Whether new builds or additions, oversized homes will price many people out of the market. Is the idea that Glendale should concentrate on courting young wealthy people with children? That was implied more than once at the town hall meeting, and as an older single person I find this unwelcoming and offensive.
There is space in Glendale for all types of residents — young, old, with children and without children. The future of Glendale is not in peril by having thoughtfully designed and appropriately sized homes that will honor and complement our city.
Wendy Haffner
Glendale