Webster Groves, MO (63119)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 85F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.