Earlier this month, I attended the Glendale Board of Aldermen meeting where I was alarmed to learn they were about to vote on a proposal to significantly alter the architectural review board guidelines. Its passage would have replaced a long-standing, simple, seven-page document with a dizzying 80-plus pages. This also appeared to be happening without the blessing, or knowledge, of most Glendale residents. Multiple attendees raised concerns, so the vote was tabled. The city has since scheduled a public feedback session on May 8 at 6 p.m.
For some perspective, there are 2,300 households in Glendale. A grand total of 128 renovation permits were issued in 2022, and only four for new construction. That’s just .02% of the homes in Glendale. So, claims that “McMansions” are proliferating in Glendale are simply exaggerated. Besides, this is NOT just applicable to new construction — the changes apply to home additions and renovations, too.
So how might this impact you? If your home is on a typical 7,500-square-foot lot (i.e. a 50'x150' or 60'x125' lot), you will be limited to a 25% FAR, or 1,875-square-feet of space. And if you bought a smaller, more affordable home, assuming you would add on as your family grows, or you have one of the lower mortgage rates and hope to keep it for many years to come, your options may now be more limited.
There is also the obvious economic impact this could have if such restraints reduce the demand (and price) for Glendale homes. And without that continual influx of vibrant, young families that put down roots, Glendale will stagnate. Do you really want to support the demise of one of the most sought after, thriving communities in the state because you don’t want your neighbor to have a new kitchen? Please think about it!
Ginger Fawcett
Glendale