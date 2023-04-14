Webster Groves, MO (63119)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy skies late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 80F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.