An arbitrator has sided with the union representing Webster Groves firefighters, concluding the city must pay firefighters overdue compensation and sick leave.
Webster Groves City Manager Marie Peoples, in a written statement, said the city disagrees with the arbitrator’s decision, but will honor the ruling in favor of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 2665. The ruling stems from the union’s Jan. 6, 2022, filing of contract violation grievances.
Peoples placed the cost to the city at roughly $40,000, to be paid for by reducing budgets in other departments.
Local 2665 representative John Youngblood estimated a higher cost to the city, from $60,000 to $70,000. He said that amount includes legal fees, arbitrator fees, and the required performance pay and sick leave benefits, forming the basis of the arbitration.
“Morale and trust in the city leadership is at an all-time low. The recent ruling by the arbitrator validates the issues we have been dealing with, and it sheds light on how the city has continually disregarded the language of the contract,” Youngblood said.
The grievance was filed after the city council in 2021 adopted a fiscal year 2022 budget that did not include funding performance/step pay for firefighters. City officials said at the time that it was one of several cost-saving measures being implemented across all departments to address a budget deficit.
But union officials cried foul, saying its collective bargaining agreement with the city required the city to pay all qualified firefighters performance pay, and not doing so was a contract violation.
The arbitrator recently agreed with the union, ordering the city to compensate any qualified firefighters with performance/step pay for fiscal year 2022 that was due to be paid in January 2022. By contract, the firefighters are entitled to receive 1.5% increases.
Peoples said the city is going “above and beyond” the requirement of providing the 1.5% for firefighters that had a satisfactory performance for calendar year 2021 by providing the performance pay for all firefighters who were employed for the entirety of the calendar year — not just those with satisfactory appraisals. This also includes paying firefighters who are no longer with the city.
Sick Pay
The arbitrator also ruled against the city and its changes to the sick leave policy.
The new policy stipulated that firefighters would no longer be allowed to take unused accrued sick leave as vacation, and no longer allowed for the payout of unused sick leave for retiring employees who began employment as of Jan. 1, 2022.
Union officials again argued that the city was in violation of the collective bargaining agreement.
The arbitrator determined that the city’s “unilateral change” to the sick leave policy violated the agreement and ordered the city to compensate firefighters who were entitled to vacation days as a result of unused sick days from Jan. 1, 2022, to June 30, 2022.
Firefighters who retired during that six-month period were also entitled to be compensated for unpaid unaccrued sick days, according to the arbitrator’s ruling.
Peoples said the city is going beyond the required six-month time frame by compensating firefighters for all of calendar year 2021 and 2022. The cost to the city is $1,022.
“The city is not required to do this, but has decided to as a demonstration of extending the proverbial olive branch,” she said.
In a written statement, Peoples noted that the city’s “sick-leave bonus days” were an antiquated practice of rewarding employees for not taking sick leave, and that it’s important to recognize that culture and workplace practices have evolved.
The arbitrator also ordered the city to suspend the sick leave policy that was adopted on Jan. 1, 2022, for firefighters covered by the collective bargaining agreement — and to reinstate the sick leave policy that was in place prior to Jan. 1, 2022, for those firefighters.
That collective bargaining agreement, however, was terminated by the city on March 7, 2023, and is part of another, separate legal battle in which Local 2665 and the city are currently embroiled.
The union filed a lawsuit against Webster Groves on March 16, claiming the city acted illegally in terminating the collective bargaining agreement. It also asks the St. Louis County Circuit Court to reinstate the agreement.
“The city has spent exorbitant legal fees over the past few years as a result of their disregard for the contract and it’s provisions,” Youngblood said. “Now, the city is preparing to spend additional tax dollars in its pursuit to justify their illegal action of terminating the collective bargaining agreement.”
City officials have not commented on the lawsuit, but confirmed earlier this week that the city was served with the notice of legal action on April 11.