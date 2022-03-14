An arbitrator on March 6 ruled in favor of the city of Webster Groves, denying a grievance related to military leave pay filed last year by the firefighters’ union.
“The city is pleased with the arbitrator’s decision in this matter,” City Manager Marie Peoples said in a March 8 statement. “The city’s goal is to adhere to policy and apply it fairly for all employees, which we did.”
At issue was a disagreement between the city of Webster Groves and the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 2665 about whether the city changed its military leave of absence policy in 2016 from 120 hours to six months of supplemental pay for employees on active military duty.
The arbitrator determined that the city had not changed its policy under the previous city manager or interim city manager, and that the 120 hours of pay was in place when firefighter Capt. Salvo Parenti took military leave in 2017. Despite that finding, the city paid Parenti for six months.
Parenti was again deployed overseas in January of this year. The firefighters’ union sought to have Parenti retain the full six-month benefit in a grievance filed in August 2021. With the arbitrator’s decision, Parenti will not be receiving the larger benefit amount.
“We are very disappointed in the decision by both the city and by the arbitrator not to pay Capt. Salvo Parenti his military pay differential for the six months he is deployed overseas serving his country,” said Mike Peters, shop steward for International Fire Fighters Association Local 2665. “This is the first time that Salvo has been denied deployment pay.”
A statement released Tuesday by the city of Webster Groves concludes that Peoples followed the correct policy for supplemental military pay not to exceed 120 hours in a fiscal year.
Peters said Salvo knows that his second family at the fire department will make sure his wife and son will have everything they need until he returns home safely.
“We are so proud of Capt. Parenti and thank him for his brave and selfless service,” Peters said.
Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch was also disappointed in the arbitrator’s findings.
“This is not a decision to be celebrated,” Welch said. “This policy and arbitration decision hurts the family of one of our firefighters who is overseas in military service at a time when concern about the situation in Ukraine must be increasing the level of stress felt by military families.”
Peoples said that previously, the city allowed payment over the stated policy at a cost of around $15,000.
“Upon the employee’s request to again pay beyond what the policy allows, I determined it would not be a prudent use of public taxpayers’ money to grant additional paid leave beyond the stated policy allowance,” she said.
The city said the pay request, had it been granted, would have equated to roughly $18,000 in supplemental pay in addition to at least $20,000 the city has incurred to cover the pay and overtime costs from January to the present for the absence.
The Webster Groves Firefighters Community Outreach is launching a campaign to send Parenti some comfort from home during his deployment. Community members may drop of cards, notes, and any pictures or drawings from kids to the Webster Groves Fire Department, 6 S. Elm Ave., until Thursday, March 31. Firefighters will send the box on April 1.