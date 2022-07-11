Summer days stretching into near 100-degree heatwaves have the Webster Groves Aquatic Center top of mind for many residents and visitors. But Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Director Scott Davis has a different pool in mind — and it’s one that will start being planned and designed this month.
During last month’s budget process, city council members approved a $300,000 capital improvement fund request to begin the planning phase of a complete aquatic center renovation. The city has contracted with a design firm to begin master planning and soon will begin asking the public for input. Davis expects a final proposal to be ready for council to review by late this fall.
“It’ll be an exciting phase that kicks off here in July,” Davis said during a Webster Groves City Chats live event on Facebook last week. “We’ll go to the community and ask what everyone wants to see in a pool that will take us out the next 30 years.”
The current aquatic center, located 33 E. Glendale at the Webster Groves Recreation Complex, is 28 years old — nearing its approximate 30-year lifespan, Davis said. The master plan will allow the city to review a design and determine what the city can operate safely and within budget for the next several decades.
“We’ll use the master plan as we move forward with budget planning over the next couple of years,” Davis sad. “We’ll combine what the community wants with what we can build and operate in a fiscally responsible way, and hopefully we’ll see you in a few years with a new pool.”
While the work has not yet begun, Davis is optimistic that a new design combined with new technology will result in a look and operation that is very different from what residents and visitors are currently accustomed to.