In a divided decision about the future of the Webster Groves Aquatic Center, city council members on Tuesday voted to place a no tax increase bond issue on the April 2024 ballot that will ask voters to approve a replacement for the city’s current facility.
If passed, construction of the roughly $12 million project is estimated to begin in August 2025, with a grand opening in 2026. The bond issue is an extension of the existing debt tax rate.
The project includes a complete “in-kind” replacement of the city’s 30-year-old center that would include an eight-lane, 25-yard lap/competition pool with a separate diving area, a recreational pool with zero-depth entry, children’s spray features, waterslide tower with a plunge area, lazy river and an open swim area, a children’s pool with a play feature, shade structures and a pavilion.
The center, like the one it would replace, would be operational three months of the year.
Council Members Sarah Richardson and David Franklin voted against the measure, instead supporting one that would have also included the addition of a year-round indoor pool — which would have increased the bond issue to roughly $15 million.
At issue was how much of the indoor pool’s recurring expenses the city would be able to recoup. Indoor pools are costly to operate and are unlikely to generate enough revenue to offset operational expenses, said Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Director Scott Davis.
“No indoor aquatic center breaks even or makes money,” he said.
Still, Richardson said there is a need for and desire among community members for an indoor pool.
“I think there’s a deep interest in this community in having year-round swim options,” she said. “We no longer have a YMCA. We’re sending people to the Kirkwood Y and Brentwood Y and elsewhere who would come back to Webster to use this pool if we offered year-round services, including a robust swim lesson program because it is a huge interest among the younger families, and we have a lot of young families in our city.
“I am confident that we would not see it go unused,” Richardson added. “I don’t feel like the community is being heard quite as much this time.”
After spending the previous fiscal year tightening belts to address the budget deficit, some city officials said they were hesitant to proceed with a plan that could add to the city’s ongoing expenses.
“I’m not worried about it going unused,” Council Member Emily Hixson Shepherd said. “I think it will be used, I think it will be popular, I think it will be a star. I think there’s nothing else like it and it’s cool and it’s unusual.
“My only concern is we’ve just gone through this whole couple of years with the budget, and we’ve got it in a good place, and to put ourselves $200,000 or so annually in added expense, that’s my concern,” she added.
Mayor Laura Arnold said she feels an indoor pool would be a financial risk, and one that other municipalities with indoor options have not yet found a solution.
“I don’t believe for a second that Clayton, that Des Peres … that all those pools that are at a 50% cost recovery haven’t tried to figure out how to get it higher than that,” Arnold said.
“While I love the ‘If you build it, they will come’ model, there are things about the way pools are structured that make cost recovery really hard,” she said. “My preference is to not do anything in terms of the infrastructure that doesn’t allow us to go back to this decision in a few years. And at that time, if it seems to make sense, then that would be great.”
To leave open the possibility for an April 2024 ballot item specifically putting an indoor pool to vote, council tasked the city attorney with exploring the option and agreed to revisit the discussion in September if applicable.