April Showers, the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri’s largest community service program, begins Friday, April 21.
Girl Scouts will be going door-to-door from April 21-23, distributing sticky notes throughout the community with a request for personal care item donations.
Requested donation items include deodorant, diapers/baby care, facial tissue, feminine hygiene products, first aid supplies, mouthwash, shampoo, soap, toilet paper and toothpaste/toothbrushes.
On Saturday, April 22, Girl Scouts and other volunteers will be at local storefronts encouraging customers to purchase personal care items to donate while they shop.
On Saturday, April 29, Girl Scouts will return to neighborhoods to collect donations. Donations should be placed in a bag or box outside on front doors before 9 a.m. with the originally distributed sticky note attached.
Donation drop-off stations include the following:
• April 18-30: Dierbergs Markets will have shopping carts marked for April Showers donation collection.
• April 21-30: Schnucks will have carts marked for April Showers donation collection.