Des Peres
Mayor
Mark Becker – 625 Wyndham Crossing Circle
Alderman Ward 1
John Pound* – 1901 Firethorn Dr.
Alderman Ward 2
Dean Fitzpatrick* – 2358 Fairoyal Dr.
Alderman Ward 3
Patrick Barrett* – 2522 Greenbriar Ridge Dr.
Glendale
Alderman Ward 1
Lisa Capshaw Cushing – 140 Trevillian Ave.
Alderman Ward 2
Aaron C. Nauman* – 862 Warwick Lane
Alderman Ward 3
Berry Rounds Lane* – 1260 Brownell Ave.
Kirkwood
Mayor
Timothy Griffin* – 211 N. Taylor Ave, #302
Six candidates for three open seats on the council
Joseph Fuchs – 929 Simmons Ave.
Ellen Edman* – 965 N. Harrison
Maggie Duwe* – 304 Danworth Ct.
Bob Sears – 308 Altus Pl.
Liz Gibbons – 651 Pearl Ave.
Sandy Washington – 417 Delshire
Rock Hills
Though requests were made, the Times did not receive candidates from Rock Hill before press time.
Shrewsbury
Alderman Ward 1
Keith Peters* – 7809 Kenridge Lane
Alderman Ward 2
Gregory Lauter* – 5009 DeVille
Alderman Ward 3
Michael Schmelzle – 7827 Somerworth St.
Oakland
Alderman Ward 1
Herb Morisse* – 10 Hawthorne Ct.
Alderman Ward 2
Susan Lueker* – 428 S. Sappington Rd.
Webster Groves
5 candidates for 3, 4-year terms on city council
Emerson E. Smith* – 156 Euclid Ave
Karen Denise Alexander – 826 Holland Ave.
Sarah Green Richardson – 46 Chestnut Hill Lane
Dan Meehan6 – 36 Lockwood Court
Kathy Hart – 821 Newport Ave.
Warson Woods
Mayor
Laurance M. Howe*
Alderman Ward 1
Hannah Mayer
Alderman Ward 2
George P. Dorris, IV
Alderman Ward 3
George Bruenning*
Alderman Ward 4
Michael Dell’Orco*
Kirkwood School District Board of Education
5 candidates for 3, 3-year terms
Chad Kavanaugh* – 18 Garden Lane
Jennifer Pangborn* – 1519 Coulter Forest
Nikole Shurn – 555 W. Essex Ave.
Julie Backer* – 701 Cranbrook Dr.
Michael Kleckner – 634 Gaslite Lane
Webster Groves School District Board of Education
3 candidates to fill a vacated seat (2-year term)
Thomas (Allen) Todd II – 35 Rosemont Ave.
Kevin M. Mitchell – 516 Lee Ave.
Brian McQueary – 617 N. Rock Hill Road
The following candidates, all incumbents, filed for 3-year terms. Because there are 3 candidates for 3 seats, there will be no election.
Amy Clendennen* – 1510 Wexford Ave.
Jo Doll* – 301 Jefferson
David Addison* – 236 Oakwood Ave.
* Denotes incumbent