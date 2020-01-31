Des Peres

Mayor

Mark Becker – 625 Wyndham Crossing Circle

Alderman Ward 1

John Pound* – 1901 Firethorn Dr.

Alderman Ward 2

Dean Fitzpatrick* – 2358 Fairoyal Dr.

Alderman Ward 3

Patrick Barrett* – 2522 Greenbriar Ridge Dr.

 

Glendale

Alderman Ward 1

Lisa Capshaw Cushing – 140 Trevillian Ave.

Alderman Ward 2

Aaron C. Nauman* – 862 Warwick Lane

Alderman Ward 3

Berry Rounds Lane* – 1260 Brownell Ave.

 

Kirkwood

Mayor

Timothy Griffin* –  211 N. Taylor Ave, #302

Six candidates for three open seats on the council

Joseph Fuchs – 929 Simmons Ave.

Ellen Edman* – 965 N. Harrison

Maggie Duwe* – 304 Danworth Ct.

Bob Sears – 308 Altus Pl.

Liz Gibbons – 651 Pearl Ave.

Sandy Washington – 417 Delshire

 

Rock Hills

Though requests were made, the Times did not receive candidates from Rock Hill before press time.

Shrewsbury

Alderman Ward 1

Keith Peters* – 7809 Kenridge Lane

Alderman Ward 2

Gregory Lauter* – 5009 DeVille

Alderman Ward 3

Michael Schmelzle – 7827 Somerworth St.

Oakland

Alderman Ward 1

Herb Morisse* – 10 Hawthorne Ct.

Alderman Ward 2

Susan Lueker* – 428 S. Sappington Rd.

Webster Groves

5 candidates for 3, 4-year terms on city council

Emerson E. Smith* – 156 Euclid Ave

Karen Denise Alexander – 826 Holland Ave.

Sarah Green Richardson – 46 Chestnut Hill Lane

Dan Meehan6 – 36 Lockwood Court

Kathy Hart – 821 Newport Ave.

Warson Woods

Mayor

Laurance M. Howe*

Alderman Ward 1 

Hannah Mayer

Alderman Ward 2

George P. Dorris, IV

Alderman Ward 3 

George Bruenning*

Alderman Ward 4 

Michael  Dell’Orco*

Kirkwood School District Board of Education

5 candidates for 3, 3-year terms

Chad Kavanaugh* – 18 Garden Lane

Jennifer Pangborn* – 1519 Coulter Forest

Nikole Shurn – 555 W. Essex Ave.

Julie Backer* – 701 Cranbrook Dr.

Michael Kleckner – 634 Gaslite Lane

Webster Groves School District Board of Education

3 candidates to fill a vacated seat (2-year term)

Thomas (Allen) Todd II – 35 Rosemont Ave.

Kevin M. Mitchell – 516 Lee Ave.

Brian McQueary – 617 N. Rock Hill Road

The following candidates, all incumbents, filed for 3-year terms. Because there are 3 candidates for 3 seats, there will be no election.

Amy Clendennen* – 1510 Wexford Ave.

Jo Doll* – 301 Jefferson

David Addison* – 236 Oakwood Ave.

 

* Denotes incumbent