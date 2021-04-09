election results graphic

DES PERES

Municipal Judge

Charles “Chuck” Billings - 1,261 - 100%

Board Of Aldermen

Ward 1

James Osherow - 526 - 100%

Ward 2

Jim Kleinschmidt - 238 - 100%

Ward 3

Sean P. Concagh - 460 - 100%

GLENDALE

Mayor

Mike Wilcox - 1,220 - 100%

Board Of Aldermen

Ward 1

Paul Roettger - 440 - 100%

Ward 2

Sarah Vitale - 391 - 100%

Ward 3

Rich Fanning - 352 - 100%

OAKLAND

Mayor

Andrew M. Stewart - 234 - 100%

Board Of Aldermen

Ward 1

Tom Steuby - 160 - 100%

Ward 2

Emily A. Heaton - 72 - 100%

ROCK HILL

Board Of Aldermen

Ward 1

Edward (Ed) J. Johnson - 139 - 100%

Ward 2

Sabrina J. Westfall - 138 - 100%

Ward 3

Mary K. Wofford - 174 - 71.3%

Justin Wells - 70 - 28.7%

Prop U

Imposes a local use tax of 1.5 cents on a dollar on internet out-of-state sales totaling more than $2,000 over the course of a year. PASSED

YES 35960.3%

NO 23639.7%

Prop E

A tax on all taxable property within the city at a rate of not more than 23 cents per $100 assessed valuation for the purpose of funding pension obligations for the Uniformed Employee Pension Fund and the City’s LAGERS pension plan. PASSED

YES 31753.6%

NO 27546.5%

SHREWSBURY

Board Of Aldermen

Ward 1

John M. Odenwald - 218 - 100%

Ward 2

Lynn Stein - 140 - 46.8%

Elisa Reeves - 159 - 53.2%

Ward 3

Mike Travaglini - 179 - 44.6%

Bette Welch - 222 - 55.4%

WARSON WOODS

Board Of Aldermen

Ward 1

Dawn Bickford - 53 - 100%

Ward 2

Lucy B. Pfyl - 70 - 100%

Ward 3

Charles Luisetti - 37 - 100%

Ward 4

James Joseph Newman - 116 - 100%

Prop 1

Imposes a local use tax of 1.25 cents on a dollar on internet out-of-state sales totaling more than $2,000 over the course of a year. PASSED

YES 19260%

NO 12840%

WEBSTER GROVES

Prop 1

Imposes a local use tax of 1.5 cents on a dollar on internet out-of-state sales totaling more than $2,000 over the course of a year. FAILED

YES 1,47749.8%

NO 1,49050.2%

KIRKWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT

Board Of Education (two open seats)

Jean Marie Andrews - 5,253 - 34.9%

Angelina (Angie) Bernardi - 5,772 - 38.3%

Allen B. McCoy - 4,041 - 26.8%

Prop R

Issues bonds in the amount of $61,300,000 for the purpose of addressing overcrowding in classrooms, improving safety and security, and repairing, constructing, improving, furnishing and equipping all existing District schools and facilities. PASSED

YES 6,66967.6%

NO 3,19832.4%

METROPOLITAN SEWER DISTRICT

Prop Y

Issues bonds in the amount of $500 million to comply with federal and state clean water requirements. PASSED

YES 74,29480.9%

NO 17,57619.1%

Prop 1

Amends charter to remove obsolete provisions, modernize certain provisions, references and language and change certain provisions to align with current practices of the District. PASSED

YES 48,37653.7%

NO 41,76746.3%

Prop 2

Amends charter to provide that an affirmative vote by two members of the Board of Trustees appointed from the City of St. Louis and two members appointed from St. Louis County shall be necessary to pass any ordinance, resolution, regulation, rule or order. PASSED

YES 47,89653.9%

NO 41,00646.1%

Prop 3

Amends charter so that the Rate Commission Representative Organization shall only have one voting delegate; the Rate Commission Report shall be issued to the Board of Trustees no later than 165 days after receipt of a rate change notice; the Board of Trustees is deemed to have accepted a Rate Commission Report if not rejected by the Board of Trustees within 100 days from the date the Rate Commission Report is issued. PASSED

YES 53,71061.1%

NO 34,15738.9%

Prop 4

Amends charter to pay trustees and members of the Civil Service Commission $25 for each day of attendance at a public meeting, not exceeding $625 in any one fiscal year? PASSED

YES 54,14160.8%

NO 34,90439.2%

Prop 5

Amends charter to permit the district to engage the same independent auditing firm for a period in excess of five consecutive years? PASSED

YES 51,93258.4%

NO 37,07241.7%