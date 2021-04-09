DES PERES
Municipal Judge
Charles “Chuck” Billings - 1,261 - 100%
Board Of Aldermen
Ward 1
James Osherow - 526 - 100%
Ward 2
Jim Kleinschmidt - 238 - 100%
Ward 3
Sean P. Concagh - 460 - 100%
GLENDALE
Mayor
Mike Wilcox - 1,220 - 100%
Board Of Aldermen
Ward 1
Paul Roettger - 440 - 100%
Ward 2
Sarah Vitale - 391 - 100%
Ward 3
Rich Fanning - 352 - 100%
OAKLAND
Mayor
Andrew M. Stewart - 234 - 100%
Board Of Aldermen
Ward 1
Tom Steuby - 160 - 100%
Ward 2
Emily A. Heaton - 72 - 100%
ROCK HILL
Board Of Aldermen
Ward 1
Edward (Ed) J. Johnson - 139 - 100%
Ward 2
Sabrina J. Westfall - 138 - 100%
Ward 3
Mary K. Wofford - 174 - 71.3%
Justin Wells - 70 - 28.7%
Prop U
Imposes a local use tax of 1.5 cents on a dollar on internet out-of-state sales totaling more than $2,000 over the course of a year. PASSED
YES 35960.3%
NO 23639.7%
Prop E
A tax on all taxable property within the city at a rate of not more than 23 cents per $100 assessed valuation for the purpose of funding pension obligations for the Uniformed Employee Pension Fund and the City’s LAGERS pension plan. PASSED
YES 31753.6%
NO 27546.5%
SHREWSBURY
Board Of Aldermen
Ward 1
John M. Odenwald - 218 - 100%
Ward 2
Lynn Stein - 140 - 46.8%
Elisa Reeves - 159 - 53.2%
Ward 3
Mike Travaglini - 179 - 44.6%
Bette Welch - 222 - 55.4%
WARSON WOODS
Board Of Aldermen
Ward 1
Dawn Bickford - 53 - 100%
Ward 2
Lucy B. Pfyl - 70 - 100%
Ward 3
Charles Luisetti - 37 - 100%
Ward 4
James Joseph Newman - 116 - 100%
Prop 1
Imposes a local use tax of 1.25 cents on a dollar on internet out-of-state sales totaling more than $2,000 over the course of a year. PASSED
YES 19260%
NO 12840%
WEBSTER GROVES
Prop 1
Imposes a local use tax of 1.5 cents on a dollar on internet out-of-state sales totaling more than $2,000 over the course of a year. FAILED
YES 1,47749.8%
NO 1,49050.2%
KIRKWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT
Board Of Education (two open seats)
Jean Marie Andrews - 5,253 - 34.9%
Angelina (Angie) Bernardi - 5,772 - 38.3%
Allen B. McCoy - 4,041 - 26.8%
Prop R
Issues bonds in the amount of $61,300,000 for the purpose of addressing overcrowding in classrooms, improving safety and security, and repairing, constructing, improving, furnishing and equipping all existing District schools and facilities. PASSED
YES 6,66967.6%
NO 3,19832.4%
METROPOLITAN SEWER DISTRICT
Prop Y
Issues bonds in the amount of $500 million to comply with federal and state clean water requirements. PASSED
YES 74,29480.9%
NO 17,57619.1%
Prop 1
Amends charter to remove obsolete provisions, modernize certain provisions, references and language and change certain provisions to align with current practices of the District. PASSED
YES 48,37653.7%
NO 41,76746.3%
Prop 2
Amends charter to provide that an affirmative vote by two members of the Board of Trustees appointed from the City of St. Louis and two members appointed from St. Louis County shall be necessary to pass any ordinance, resolution, regulation, rule or order. PASSED
YES 47,89653.9%
NO 41,00646.1%
Prop 3
Amends charter so that the Rate Commission Representative Organization shall only have one voting delegate; the Rate Commission Report shall be issued to the Board of Trustees no later than 165 days after receipt of a rate change notice; the Board of Trustees is deemed to have accepted a Rate Commission Report if not rejected by the Board of Trustees within 100 days from the date the Rate Commission Report is issued. PASSED
YES 53,71061.1%
NO 34,15738.9%
Prop 4
Amends charter to pay trustees and members of the Civil Service Commission $25 for each day of attendance at a public meeting, not exceeding $625 in any one fiscal year? PASSED
YES 54,14160.8%
NO 34,90439.2%
Prop 5
Amends charter to permit the district to engage the same independent auditing firm for a period in excess of five consecutive years? PASSED
YES 51,93258.4%
NO 37,07241.7%