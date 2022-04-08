St. Louis County
Prop A - Amends county’s charter to require that all costs associated with employees appointed by the County Executive be covered under the County Executive’s budget and to eliminate the authority of department heads to employ one executive assistant and one secretary for each of them outside of the merit system. PASSED
Yes 89,228 (76.65%)
No 27,176 (23.35%)
Prop B - Amends county’s charter to change the requirements so that the county executive shall hold no other employment nor shall the county executive perform work as an independent contractor during the term of office. Violation of these restrictions shall cause the county executive to forfeit the office. PASSED
Yes 71,999 (61,06%)
No 45,917 (38.94%)
Prop C - Shall St. Louis County impose a local use tax at the same rate as the local sales tax rate. FAILED
Yes 48,877 (41.87%)
No 67,854 (58.13%)
Prop D - Shall St. Louis County enter into a lease agreement with Raintree Foundation for a building and surrounding ground located in Queeny Park for the operation of a pre-primary and primary grade school. FAILED
Yes 52,968 (45.87%)
No 62,516 (54.13%)
Des Peres
Mayor
Mark Becker 1,555 – 100%
Ward 1 Alderman
John E. Pound 528 – 100%
Ward 2 Alderman
Dean Fitzpatrick 440 – 100%
Ward 3 Alderman
Patrick Barrett 354 – 55.1%
Kathleen McKean Gmelich 289 – 44.9%
Glendale
Ward 1 Alderman
Lisa Capshaw Cushing 349 – 100%
Ward 2 Alderman
Aaron C. Nauman 371 – 100%
Ward 3 Alderman
Berry Rounds Lane 301 – 100%
Kirkwood
City Council (vote for 3)
Wallace Ward 3,881 – 26.2%
Mark Zimmer 4,069 – 27.5%
Paul Ward 2,849 – 19.26%
Nancy Luetzow 3,996 – 27.01%
Oakland
Ward 1 Alderman
Herb Morisse 159 – 100%
Ward 2 Alderman
Susan Lueker 65 – 100%
Prop U. - Shall the city of Oakland impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate? PASSED
Yes 158 (58.3%)
No 113 (41.7%)
Rock Hill
Mayor
Edward D. Mahan 530 – 100%
Ward 1 Alderman
Tina D. Wiley 150 – 100%
Ward 2 Alderman
Jennifer Ross Davis 134 – 100%
Ward 3 Alderman
Jeffrey Took 218 – 100%
Shrewsbury
Mayor
Mike Travaglini 1,161 – 100%
Ward 1 Alderman
Keith Peters 388 – 100%
Ward 2 Alderman
Gregory Lauter 420 – 100%
Ward 3 Alderman
Michael O. Schmelzle 327 – 100%
Prop A. - Shall the city of Shrewsbury impose a property tax rate of $1 per $100 of assessed valuation? PASSED
Yes 855 (60.0%)
No 570 (40.0%)
Prop U. - Shall the city of Shrewsbury impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate? PASSED
Yes 964 (67.7%)
No 459 (32.3%)
Warson Woods
Mayor
Sean M. Fitzgerald 373 – 100%
Ward 1 Alderman
Hannah Mayer 90 – 100%
Ward 2 Alderman
George P. Dorris IV 129 – 100%
Ward 3 Alderman
Laura Lee 78 – 100%
Ward 4 Alderman
Rob Hurtt 96 – 100%
Webster Groves
Mayor
Laura W. Arnold 3,560 – 53.93%
Kathy Hart 3,041 – 46.07%
City Council (vote for 3)
Emily Hixson Shepherd 4,000 – 21.81%
Pam Bliss 3,539 – 19.30%
David Franklin 3,330 – 18.16%
John J. Eppers 1,647 – 8.98%
Dawn Cole 2,642 – 14.41%
Karen A. Beck 3,180 – 17.34%
Prop W - Shall there be a Charter Review Advisory Board to make recommendations to the city council to revise and amend the Charter? PASSED
Yes 4,142 (64.7%)
No 2,260 (35.3%)
Prop U. - Shall the city of Webster Groves impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate? PASSED
Yes 3,607 (55.54%)
No 2,887 (44.46%)
Kirkwood School District Director
(vote for 2)
Matthew Losse 3,411 – 19.4%
Judy Moticka 5,537 – 31.5%
Mark Boyko 4,890 – 27.82%
John Chong 240 – 1.37%
Jason Baker 110 – .63%
John (David) Sanders 101 – .57%
Jeffrey Mintzlaff 3,291 – 18.72%
Webster Groves School District Director
(vote for 2)
Justin Hauke 2,509 – 16.69%
Brian Middendorf 2,563 – 17.05%
Alex Kahn 4,498 – 29.92%
Allen Todd 4,722 – 31.41%
Robert E. Dorries Jr. 740 – 4.92%
One unexpired term ending April 2023
(vote for 1)
Tara Scheer 3,944 – 50.31%
Barbara Strang 2,455 – 31.31%
Courtney Schaefer 1,441 – 18.38%
Results are unofficial until certified by the St. Louis County Board of Elections, which occurs within two weeks.