St. Louis County

Prop A - Amends county’s charter to require that all costs associated with employees appointed by the County Executive be covered under the County Executive’s budget and to eliminate the authority of department heads to employ one executive assistant and one secretary for each of them outside of the merit system. PASSED

Yes 89,228 (76.65%) 

No 27,176 (23.35%)

Prop B - Amends county’s charter to change the requirements so that the county executive shall hold no other employment nor shall the county executive perform work as an independent contractor during the term of office. Violation of these restrictions shall cause the county executive to forfeit the office. PASSED

Yes 71,999 (61,06%)

No 45,917 (38.94%)

Prop C - Shall St. Louis County impose a local use tax at the same rate as the local sales tax rate. FAILED

Yes 48,877 (41.87%)  

No 67,854 (58.13%)

Prop D - Shall St. Louis County enter into a lease agreement with Raintree Foundation for a building and surrounding ground located in Queeny Park for the operation of a pre-primary and primary grade school. FAILED

Yes 52,968 (45.87%)

No 62,516 (54.13%)

Des Peres

Mayor

Mark Becker 1,555 – 100%

Ward 1 Alderman

John E. Pound 528 – 100%

Ward 2 Alderman

Dean Fitzpatrick 440 – 100%

Ward 3 Alderman

Patrick Barrett 354 – 55.1%

Kathleen McKean Gmelich 289 – 44.9%

Glendale

Ward 1 Alderman

Lisa Capshaw Cushing 349 – 100%

Ward 2 Alderman

Aaron C. Nauman 371 – 100%

Ward 3 Alderman

Berry Rounds Lane 301 – 100%

Kirkwood

City Council (vote for 3)

Wallace Ward 3,881 – 26.2%

Mark Zimmer 4,069 – 27.5%

Paul Ward 2,849 – 19.26%

Nancy Luetzow 3,996 – 27.01%

Oakland

Ward 1 Alderman

Herb Morisse 159 – 100%

Ward 2 Alderman

Susan Lueker 65 – 100%

Prop U. - Shall the city of Oakland impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate? PASSED

Yes 158 (58.3%)                

No 113 (41.7%)

Rock Hill

Mayor

Edward D. Mahan 530 – 100%

Ward 1 Alderman

Tina D. Wiley 150 – 100%

Ward 2 Alderman

Jennifer Ross Davis 134 – 100%

Ward 3 Alderman

Jeffrey Took 218  – 100%

Shrewsbury

Mayor

Mike Travaglini 1,161 – 100%

Ward 1 Alderman

Keith Peters 388 – 100%

Ward 2 Alderman

Gregory Lauter 420 – 100%

Ward 3 Alderman

Michael O. Schmelzle 327 – 100%

Prop A. - Shall the city of Shrewsbury impose a property tax rate of $1 per $100 of assessed valuation? PASSED

Yes 855 (60.0%)           

No 570 (40.0%)

Prop U. - Shall the city of Shrewsbury impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate? PASSED

Yes 964 (67.7%)            

No 459 (32.3%)

Warson Woods

Mayor

Sean M. Fitzgerald 373 – 100%

Ward 1 Alderman

Hannah Mayer 90 – 100%

Ward 2 Alderman

George P. Dorris IV 129 – 100%

Ward 3 Alderman

Laura Lee 78 – 100%

Ward 4 Alderman

Rob Hurtt 96 – 100%

Webster Groves

Mayor

Laura W. Arnold 3,560 – 53.93%

Kathy Hart 3,041 – 46.07%

City Council (vote for 3)

Emily Hixson Shepherd 4,000 – 21.81%

Pam Bliss 3,539 – 19.30%

David Franklin 3,330 – 18.16%

John J. Eppers 1,647 – 8.98%

Dawn Cole 2,642 – 14.41%

Karen A. Beck 3,180 – 17.34%

Prop W - Shall there be a Charter Review Advisory Board to make recommendations to the city council to revise and amend the Charter? PASSED

Yes 4,142 (64.7%)      

No 2,260 (35.3%)

Prop U. - Shall the city of Webster Groves impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate? PASSED

Yes 3,607 (55.54%) 

No 2,887 (44.46%)

Kirkwood School District Director

(vote for 2)

Matthew Losse 3,411 – 19.4%

Judy Moticka 5,537 – 31.5%

Mark Boyko 4,890 – 27.82%

John Chong 240 – 1.37%

Jason Baker 110 – .63%

John (David) Sanders 101 – .57%

Jeffrey Mintzlaff 3,291 – 18.72%

Webster Groves School District Director

(vote for 2)

Justin Hauke 2,509 – 16.69%

Brian Middendorf 2,563 – 17.05%

Alex Kahn 4,498 – 29.92%

Allen Todd 4,722 – 31.41%

Robert E. Dorries Jr. 740 – 4.92%

One unexpired term ending April 2023

(vote for 1)

Tara Scheer 3,944 – 50.31%

Barbara Strang 2,455 – 31.31%

Courtney Schaefer 1,441 – 18.38%

Results are unofficial until certified by the St. Louis County Board of Elections, which occurs within two weeks.

 

 

 

 