St. Louis County Prop M
Shall St. Louis County impose an additional sales tax of three percent on all tangible property retail sales of adult use marijuana sold in St. Louis County, Missouri?
City of Des Peres
Municipal Judge
Charles “Chuck” Billings
Alderperson - Ward 1
James H. Osherow Jr.
Alderperson - Ward 2
Jim Kleinschmidt
Alderperson - Ward 3
Sean P. Concagh
Prop M - Shall the City of Des Peres impose an additional sales tax of three percent on all tangible property retail sales of adult use marijuana sold in Des Peres?
City of Glendale
Mayor
Mike Wilcox
Alderperson - Ward 1
Paul Roettger
Alderperson - Ward 2
Whitney Roper
Alderperson - Ward 3
Anthony M. Roberts
Prop M - Shall the City of Glendale, Missouri, impose a sales tax of three percent on the retail sale of adult use marijuana within the City of Glendale?
City of Kirkwood
Prop M - Shall the City of Kirkwood, Missouri, impose a sales tax of three percent on all retail sales of adult use marijuana sold in Kirkwood.
City of Oakland
Mayor
Andrew M. Stewart
Alderperson - Ward 1
Tom Steuby
Alderperson - Ward 2
Emily Heaton Miller
Prop M - Shall the City of Oakland impose a sales tax of three percent on all retail sales of adult use marijuana sold in Oakland?
City of Rock Hill
Alderperson - Ward 1
Edward J. Johnson
Alderperson Ward 2
Sabrina J. Westfall
Alderperson Ward 3
Robert A. Weider
Prop M - Shall the City of Rock Hill, Missouri, impose a sales tax of three percent on all retail sales of adult use recreational marijuana sold in the City of Rock Hill, Missouri?
City of Shrewsbury
Alderperson - Ward 1
John M. Odenwald
Alderperson - Ward 2
Presley Barker
Alderperson - Ward 3
Bette Welch
Prop M - Shall the City of Shrewsbury, Missouri, impose a sales tax of three percent on all retail sales of adult use recreational marijuana sold in the City of Shrewsbury, Missouri?
City of Warson Woods
Alderperson - Ward 1
Matthew H. Gibbons
Dawn Bickford
Alderperson - Ward 2
Lucy B. Pfyl
Alderperson - Ward 3
No Candidate Filed
Alderperson - Ward 4
James (Jim) Newman
Prop M - Shall the City of Warson Woods, Missouri, impose a sales tax of three percent on all retail sales of adult use recreational marijuana sold in the City of Warson Woods, Missouri?
Webster Groves School District
Board Of Education (pick 3)
Justin Hauke
Tara Scheer
Jo Doll
Courtney Schaefer
Grace Lee