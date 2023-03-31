St. Louis County Prop M

Shall St. Louis County impose an additional sales tax of three percent on all tangible property retail sales of adult use marijuana sold in St. Louis County, Missouri?

City of Des Peres

Municipal Judge

Charles “Chuck” Billings

Alderperson - Ward 1

James H. Osherow Jr.

Alderperson - Ward 2

Jim Kleinschmidt

Alderperson - Ward 3

Sean P. Concagh

Prop M - Shall the City of Des Peres impose an additional sales tax of three percent on all tangible property retail sales of adult use marijuana sold in Des Peres?

City of Glendale

Mayor

Mike Wilcox

Alderperson - Ward 1

Paul Roettger

Alderperson - Ward 2

Whitney Roper

Alderperson - Ward 3

Anthony M. Roberts

Prop M - Shall the City of Glendale, Missouri, impose a sales tax of three percent on the retail sale of adult use marijuana within the City of Glendale?

City of Kirkwood

Prop M - Shall the City of Kirkwood, Missouri, impose a sales tax of three percent on all retail sales of adult use marijuana sold in Kirkwood.

City of Oakland

Mayor

Andrew M. Stewart

Alderperson - Ward 1

Tom Steuby

Alderperson - Ward 2

Emily Heaton Miller

Prop M -  Shall the City of Oakland impose a sales tax of three percent on all retail sales of adult use marijuana sold in Oakland?

City of Rock Hill

Alderperson - Ward 1

Edward J. Johnson

Alderperson Ward 2

Sabrina J. Westfall

Alderperson Ward 3

Robert A. Weider

Prop M - Shall the City of Rock Hill, Missouri, impose a sales tax of three percent on all retail sales of adult use recreational marijuana sold in the City of Rock Hill, Missouri?

City of Shrewsbury

Alderperson - Ward 1

John M. Odenwald

Alderperson - Ward 2

Presley Barker

Alderperson - Ward 3

Bette Welch

Prop M - Shall the City of Shrewsbury, Missouri, impose a sales tax of three percent on all retail sales of adult use recreational marijuana sold in the City of Shrewsbury, Missouri?

City of Warson Woods

Alderperson - Ward 1

Matthew H. Gibbons

Dawn Bickford

Alderperson - Ward 2

Lucy B. Pfyl

Alderperson - Ward 3

No Candidate Filed

Alderperson - Ward 4

James (Jim) Newman

Prop M - Shall the City of Warson Woods, Missouri, impose a sales tax of three percent on all retail sales of adult use recreational marijuana sold in the City of Warson Woods, Missouri?

Webster Groves School District

Board Of Education (pick 3)

Justin Hauke

Tara Scheer

Jo Doll

Courtney Schaefer

Grace Lee