The Kirkwood City Council on April 1 entertained a hearing to amend the zoning code to add a distinction for multi-family developments on properties zoned mandatory commercial or suggested commercial.
As of April 2019, multi-family dwellings are permitted in the B-2 Business District in Downtown Kirkwood; however, it was stipulated that the use would only be permitted in areas not designated “suggested” or “mandatory” commercial.
In January 2020, the city concluded a Downtown Commercial Market Study, part of the scope of which was to have consulting firm PGAV Planners review the revised Framework Plan in the Downtown Master Plan and provide recommendations.
Many of PGAV’s recommendations are based on a distinction between properties zoned mandatory commercial and suggested commercial which does not currently exist. The current framework treats both suggested and mandatory commercial zones as mandatory; the proposed text amendment would distinguish the two, allowing for developments with no retail components on suggested commercial properties.
Planning and Development Services Director Jonathan Raiche said PGAV recommended changing Kirkwood Road from Washington Avenue North from “suggested” to “mandatory” commercial and adding a suggested commercial designation to the 100 block of West Washington and the western half of the 100 block of East Washington. PGAV also recommended a mandatory commercial designation for the 100 block of West Monroe on both the north and south streets.
One of PGAV’s suggestions — removing the commercial requirement for two small parcels of land adjacent to the intersection of Clay and Adams avenues — was enacted in January 2021, following a site plan review request for a three-story condominium construction at 144 W. Adams Ave.
The planning and zoning commission, upon reviewing the suggestions, added several recommendations: exclude the property at 220 S. Clay Ave. from the mandatory commercial requirement; designate 470 N. Kirkwood Road as mandatory commercial; designate all properties on Kirkwood Road between Washington and Adams avenues as mandatory commercial; and change the designation of the property at 142 W. Monroe Ave. from mandatory to suggested commercial.
The text amendment distinguishing the two designations requires two votes by the Kirkwood City Council. The first is scheduled for the next council meeting on Thursday, April 15, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.