Thank you to the individual who paid for my meal at PJ’s Tavern on the evening of July 21! I’m on a cross country bicycle trip raising funds for AIDS/LifeCycle. I departed from Astoria, Oregon, 41 days ago and plan to arrive in New York City by mid-August. I’ve been riding continuously for the past 16 days without any rest days since I left Grand Teton National Park to make it to the greater St. Louis area in time to fly home and surprise my girlfriend.
My meal the other night at PJ’s was a celebratory occasion marking the end of my slog to make it here in time to catch my flight (110 miles a day for 10 days straight is quite draining). On top of that, traveling solo is a unique experience and comes with the occasional pangs of loneliness, but kind gestures from strangers are some of the highlights of these kinds of expeditions. So thank you again to the stranger who bought my meal — it was the highlight of my day!
Luke Tanaka
Las Vegas