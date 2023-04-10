In response to the letter from John Ritland of Kirkwood expressing dismay at parent-led events being hosted at Robinson Elementary — thank you for highlighting the impressive range of events the Robinson Parent Equity Group has hosted that uplift the diverse range of children who are educated in the Kirkwood School District, and their families.
Transgender children, queer children, children with LGBTQIA parents, Black children, AAPI children, Latinx children — they all exist in Kirkwood. They live here, not just other places. Here.
The events Mr. Ritland objects to are meant to both affirm the identity of these children and their families, and to educate those parents who want to know more about how other people live and sometimes struggle in school systems that were not built for them to thrive. These events have been organized by parent volunteers, and they happen outside school hours on their own time.
Participation in an event hosted by a parent equity group is a choice, just like attending any other district event, for example, a football game. As a white parent who regularly participates in these events, I know it has been an important part of my personal growth and development to hear the lived experience of people who are different from me. I’ve formed deep friendships with other parents in these groups. It helps me raise my daughter to be an adult who wants to help dismantle systems of oppression and create a more welcoming community in Kirkwood, or wherever she chooses to live.
I encourage every parent to dive into their discomfort and attend one of these events with an open heart and mind. Most KSD elementary schools have a parent equity group. Your participation will be welcomed.
Emily Kohring
Kirkwood