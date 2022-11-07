Warson Woods is starting a new program to encourage civic participation among young residents.
Residents ages 12 to 18 can apply to become a “Junior Alderperson” and attend the city’s board of aldermen meetings beginning in the first quarter of 2023. The application deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 15. Apply at tinyurl.com/3jtewymx.
The junior alderperson will not have a voting role on the board, but will lead the pledge at monthly meetings, make suggestions to the board and possibly participate in a “Coffee with the Aldermen” event.
The junior alderperson will also get a chance to sit on the dais with aldermen during the meetings. The position will rotate monthly or quarterly to ensure all wards are represented.