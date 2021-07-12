As of May 3, restaurants in St. Louis County have been permitted to open at 100% capacity as part of the Reopen STL Plan. But as conditions improve and eager meal-seekers return to dining rooms, many restaurants are unable to meet demand due to staffing shortages.
While “Now Hiring” signs pop up in windows of chains like Starbucks, McDonalds and Panera, a similar phenomenon is occurring on the front of locally-owned eateries — and the consequences are taking a toll.
“We’re a small restaurant and we try to do high quality, so we had to limit our hours to keep the same service and food,” said Bob Menendez of Sunset 44 Bistro & Banquet in Kirkwood. “With a small staff, if you lose even one person, it’s hard.”
Menendez is one of many restaurant owners in the Webster-Kirkwood area forced to cut back business hours to adapt to a shortage of employees. Business has been good during the pandemic, he said, but since capacity opened up, Sunset 44 has been unable to accommodate the inflow of loyal customers.
Sunset 44 is seeking one cook and one server to complete the team and allow the restaurant to return to pre-pandemic hours. But according to Menendez, it’s not that easy to find employees in a COVID-forged landscape.
“People are now just starting to show up as the government drops the unemployment benefits. Before, you’d have 60 applications and only one would show for the interview,” he said. “The government was giving $600 a week, and they’re getting $300 from the state. Why would they want to go sit in a hot kitchen when they could make $1,000 a week at home?”
Though Missouri Gov. Mike Parson ended federal pandemic-related unemployment insurance programs on June 12, many restaurants and other small businesses who lost or furloughed employees in 2020 are having trouble recapturing the workforce.
John Barr, who owns The Frisco Barroom in Webster Groves, was able to fully staff his restaurant to prepare for pre-pandemic crowds, but high levels of competition in the workforce have created a new pay standard for hourly employees.
“We have overstaffed the business with the expectation that we will be going back to 2019 summer sales,” Barr said. “It has been hard though, and we have had to offer a higher wage to be competitive in the market.”
Gerard LaRuffa, owner of popular Kirkwood spot Club Taco, furloughed all but four of his employees at the start of the pandemic. While some of them returned when conditions improved, others found work elsewhere. LaRuffa has had to truncate dinner hours and delay plans to reopen weekend breakfast and weekday lunch until the restaurant is fully staffed again.
According to LaRuffa, the choice often comes down to benefits.
“If I offer somebody $15 an hour walking in the door and Wal-Mart offers that same person $15 an hour for a job of that caliber, that person is probably more apt to take a job with benefits and long-term security,” he said. “There’s not too many mom-and- pop places that can offer health benefits or retirement benefits. A lot of the larger companies out there offer 401ks, health benefits, paid time off ... which has put a microscope on our industry as a whole. Are we going to change or accept what the new normal is?”
LaRuffa, like Barr, said he’s also had to entertain requests for higher hourly wages from employees. With rising costs from producers and suppliers, stocking the kitchen has also become more expensive. LaRuffa said the price of chicken has tripled in the last three months and tequila prices are 30 to 40% higher than in the past.
He said unfortunately, these added costs will trickle down to customers.
“Ultimately, it’s going to be pushed down to the consumer in terms of menu prices. The cost of our food and the supply chain issues are already forcing that. When you include labor in that, margins in the restaurant industry are small as they are,” said LaRuffa. “It’s inevitable that the price of going out to dinner is going to be going up. It’ll be a matter of what is a healthy balance of taking care of the business and the customer.”
Club Taco and Sunset 44, along with several other restaurants in the area, are seeking employees. Job seekers are encouraged to call, fill out online applications, or stop in to apply.