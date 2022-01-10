Residents who support the Rock Hill Public Library may now apply for two open positions on its board of trustees.
Located at 9811 Manchester Road, the Rock Hill Public Library maintains a collection of nearly 20,000 books, audiovisual materials, magazines and other items like fishing poles, puzzles and binoculars. The library also hosts online programming such as yoga, provides take-and-make crafts for children and adults, and offers internet access, printing and faxing services.
For more information or to print an application for the board of trustees, visit rockhillpubliclibrary.org/about-us.
For questions about the duties or application process, contact Rock Hill Public Library Director Erin Phelps at ephelps@rhplmo.org or 314-962-4723.