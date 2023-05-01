Applications are now being accepted for entries in this year’s Webster Groves Community Days Parade, set for Tuesday, July 4, at 10 a.m.
The deadline for applications is noon on Friday, June 16, with no exceptions. To apply, fill out the form on the city’s Community Days webpage at webstergrovesmo.gov/communitydays.
The parade begins at Lockwood and Selma and ends at Elm and Glendale (Memorial Park). It travels along a two-mile route through the streets of Webster Groves and draws thousands of spectators each year.
A first place and an honorable mention winner will be awarded in each of the following categories: Children’s Entry, Civic Entry, Classic Entry, Commercial Entry, Performing Entry, Visiting Entry, Novelty Unit and Special Judges’ awards.