As a student at Webster Groves High School, as well as a past owner of an Android phone, I repeatedly encountered issues with the Webster Groves School District WiFi.
My Android phone wasn’t able to connect to the school WiFi at all. It was marked as “unstable” and my phone refused to pick it up. During the last week of the first semester, while I was trying to transfer photos from my Motorola phone to a school computer, I contacted the Tech Ed department. They left me with the statement that “some phones just don’t connect to school WiFi.”
Even though I own an Apple phone now, I still find this unnecessary and wrong. Students with non-Apple devices shouldn’t be left behind.
Colette Giezentanner
Webster Groves High Student