The Dotty DeLassus Playground in Deer Creek Park was set on fire in an apparent arson around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20. The playground was a total loss and has since been removed.
The Dotty DeLassus Playground was dedicated in 2005 and paid for in part by a Municipal Park Grant. It was named after former Council Member Dotty DeLassus, who served on the Webster Groves City Council from April 1996 until her death in January 2005.
According to Assistant Webster Groves City Manager Joan Jadali, it is estimated that a replacement for the playground will cost roughly $65,000 and likely will not be installed until spring. Jadali said that the delivery timeline for a new playground is typically 10-12 weeks after an order has been placed. The city is already working with its insurance provider to determine eligibility and reimbursements.
Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Director Scott Davis said he has seen a dramatic rise in costly vandalism in the second half of 2019.
“It is sad to see the actions of a few ruin the park experience for all the other users,” he said.
In July, a sink in the women’s restroom at Ivory Crokett Park was damaged by fireworks. The cost to replace it was $3,900.
In September, a tree-themed playhouse in Blackburn Park was broken beyond repair. It will not be replaced, as the city of Webster Groves was recently approved to receive a Municipal Park Grant to renovate the Blackburn Park playground in 2020.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of any of the individuals who may have committed these acts of vandalism is asked to contact the Webster Groves Police Department Detective Division at 314-963-5417.
A reward of $750 will be offered to anyone providing information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the Deer Creek Park incident.