I can’t help but be appalled at the actions of the city of Webster Groves in regard to no fire coverage for south Webster for a week. I am also appalled that there is no budget issue, after listening to the city finance director (who has no degree or formal training) tell us how the city was going to fail after all these years. They seemed to create a budget issue so they could strip city fire and police of their hard-earned benefits.
It seems there is an attack on police and fire by the people we put in place to run the city. It’s clear not a one of them knows what they are doing.
Ted Starko
Webster Groves