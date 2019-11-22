A 178-unit apartment including parking garage at the UMB bank location on Kirkwood Road is a terrible idea. The visual impact of continued development in Kirkwood is already becoming overwhelming. Past and present developments invariably become larger and more formidable than originally proposed. Elevations and square footage challenge limits and engulf both green space and air space.
Whose idea is it that Kirkwood wants to be an “urban hub” dominated by huge buildings? Is money changing hands to try to persuade city council and building and planning to promote the ambitions of private developers?
Kirkwood does not need to demonstrate its prosperity by constructing yet another huge structure of any kind, much less a high-density residential building. If Kirkwood wants to demonstrate its prosperity, put more money into road repair and infrastructure. Despite the city’s proud list of recent improvements, there are still many roads, water mains and service pipes in Kirkwood that are in poor condition. Please don’t try to redirect money and attention to another large building development.
Kirkwood