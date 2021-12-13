With everyone’s attention on the Douglass Hill proposal, there has been little discussion about plans for construction of a three-story, 17-unit apartment or condominium building at 55 W. Moody Ave.
The preliminary development plan, submitted to the city by Webster Groves-based Sunshine Peak LLC, operated by Webster Groves residents Morry and Elizabeth Cole, targets two Old Webster properties owned by the developer.
The West Moody location is a former bank drive-thru facility closed by the Bank of America in September 2019, along with a parking lot. Plans call for demolition of the existing drive-thru “canopy” bank building to allow for the three-story apartment or condo building, to include an underground parking garage, a rooftop amenity, a drive-thru ATM and surface parking to the rear.
Sunshine Peak has requested the option to include limited commercial uses on the first level of the proposed three-story building, “should the market support such development.”
The second property is an existing two-story yellow brick office building at 34 N. Gore Ave. The rear of the building abuts the former bank facility, and together the two properties comprise 1.3 acres.
The North Gore office building, built circa 1880, is part of the Old Webster Historic District. The building’s interior has been renovated using historic tax credits and the developer states “that the use of 34 N. Gore will not change materially.”
Plans are for the tenants in that building to park on the surface lot behind the new apartment/condo building, as will tenants of the Sunshine Peak-owned office building at 75 W. Lockwood Ave. Apartment/condo tenants will use the underground parking garage. The development plan estimates there will be 14 street parking spaces, 40 on the back parking lot and 32 spots in the underground garage.
The development calls for rezoning, from commercial “D” to planned commercial district. The Webster Groves Plan Commission last month voted unanimously to recommend the rezoning to the city council. The council held its first public hearing on the rezoning request on Tuesday, Dec. 7.