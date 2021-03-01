For more than two decades, Des Peres resident Michelle Moffat has worked as an inpatient surgical nurse, a rewarding career that’s given her a front-row seat to the spectrum of the human condition: fear and pain, hope and healing, life and death. Or as any nurse will tell you, any given shift.
They’re heroes aren’t they, our front line health care workers? And that was before COVID-19. Eleven months in and it’s not a stretch to say we have hit a pandemic wall, from vaccination frustration to February fatigue. If you ever think you can’t keep going, talk to a nurse.
“Sure, I was scared and anxious at first because there was so much unknown,” said Moffat, who works for BJC Healthcare at Missouri Baptist Hospital and has had eight negative COVID-19 tests. “But I wanted to help.”
The mother of three sons who range in age from 13-20 recalls the arc of the past year: how in March and April her unit slowed considerably because no one was getting elective surgery. How in late spring she volunteered for a labor pool that took her to area hospitals to assist in COVID-19 care. How by late summer she went back to her unit and near normal shifts.
Then Halloween. A few weeks later, COVID-19 cases exploded in the St. Louis area. A “war zone,” said the wife of a former Marine.
“I’d never ever seen anything like it in my nursing career, and I don’t think anyone else had either,” Moffat said, describing field hospitals inside of hospitals. “We were constantly putting out fires. We were taking care of patients who were at war with COVID.”
Not only that, nurses and hospital staff also became social workers and computer technicians, facilitating communication from the bedside of patients at the worst possible moments.
How did she cope? By relying on what made her choose nursing in the first place: a willingness to help. A profound respect for humanity. And a firm foundation of values.
“I always try to think of each patient as one of my family members,” said Moffat, who grew up in Crestwood as one of eight children of Carole and the late Ray Kramer. “What would I want done for my dad or mom or my siblings?”
Moffat is one of thousands of nurses and health care workers in the region, and I’ll bet every single one of them has similar stories of the past year. If you ask, they will say they’re just doing their job. It’s what they signed up for. It’s what they trained for. And we’re all damn lucky they have.
Which is why it’s so uplifting to talk to nurses who possess a wisdom that’s often overlooked, but never doubted.
“Keep up the vigilance,” Moffat said. “Wear your mask and don’t have large indoor gatherings. It’s still contagious, and people are still getting really sick. Until we’re all vaccinated, we really need to keep this up.”