The Webster Groves Fire Department is now home to two rare, antique firehouse chairs thanks to the generosity of a community member.
Webster Groves resident Elsie Shemin-Roth decided it was time to part with the two firehouse windsor chairs she acquired decades ago. But she wanted the chairs — still in near perfect condition — to go to a good home. She could think of no better place for the 140-year-old chairs than the Webster Groves Fire Department.
“I’m 91 years old and I wanted to give these to the Webster Groves firehouse,” Shemin-Roth said. “I’ve had these for 50 years and it’s time for them to go — they need to go back to work.”
She hoped the fire department would want the chairs, but she never expected what happened next.
“I called (Webster Groves Fire) Chief Tom Yohe and told him what I had, and he immediately knew what the chairs were and came right over,” Shemin-Roth said. “He couldn’t believe they were the real deal! He said someone would come pick them up. I expected someone with a pickup truck, and I had blankets to protect them.”
She was shocked when a Webster Groves Fire Department engine maneuvered its way onto her small dead-end street on Kuhlman Lane to retrieve the chairs.
“When the fire department came to get the chairs, they brought their biggest fire engine, backed it in and out of my street several times, and off my chairs went like royalty!” Shemin-Roth said.
“My neighbors came running over thinking that my house was on fire,” she added. “When I told them the fire truck was just escorting the treasure of two 140-year-old firehouse chairs, they looked at me and just said, ‘Really?!’ and smiled. This is a true story — just ask Chief Yohe.”
Yohe indeed confirmed the story, and said the chairs will make a great addition to the fire department. The plan is to display the chairs along with other historical artifacts in the entry vestibule when the new fire station is complete at 1302 S. Elm Ave.
“It’s important that we preserve the history of not only our fire department, but the fire service in general,” Yohe said. “The brave souls who sat in these chairs paved the way for our profession. We certainly appreciate Elsie reaching out to us and allowing us to help preserve this bit of fire service history.”
The “firehouse” windsor came from the American windsor chair that evolved from the English windsor. The chair, which dates from the 1870s to 1920s, was used extensively in the quarters of volunteer fire companies during that time, which is why it became dubbed the “firehouse” windsor.
The seat is U-shaped like the arm and sometimes slightly saddled. The chairs usually sat outside the firehouses with the firemen leaning back in them as they engaged in conversation and waited for the next fire.
“The chairs had a low back and a wide seat to accommodate a large man, and lots of spindle turnings on the back and legs,” said Shemin-Roth, who has been a collector of Americana since she was 12 years old. “When I saw a matched pair and the spindles supported by steel wire on their beautifully turned legs, I had to have them.”
Shemin-Roth purchased the set in the 1960s from an antique dealer who bought them directly from a volunteer firehouse in New York that closed when the city could afford a firehouse with professional firefighters.
“The pair that I purchased were in perfect condition, as sturdy today as when they were built,” Shemin-Roth said. “It is rare to find a matched pair in perfect condition with the extra support of the steel rods. The value of each is about $800.”
Shemin-Roth said she’s thrilled the chairs are now “back to work” at the Webster Groves Fire Department.