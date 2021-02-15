Many of the letter writers in the past month decrying “false equivalence” between the right-wing violence at the Capitol in January and the left-wing violence across the country since last May were spoon-fed their selective statistics and tired “mostly peaceful” narratives from the same major media outlets.
The violence of both was terrible and certainly was not equal, nor was the press coverage. Americans paying attention over the summer were horrified to see fellow citizens pulled from their cars on highways on the basis of race and beaten in the roadway while business owners were beaten defending their property while police, instructed by Democrat mayors to “stand down,” stood by and did nothing in our own shameful versions of Kristallnacht.
Violence and looting resulted in at least a dozen dead, hundreds of police injured and thousands of buildings destroyed. But negative comments about it were hard to find since Antifa and Black Lives Matter are largely immune to criticism.
By the way, insurance policies routinely exclude damage by riot and insurrection. The exodus out of the big cities has begun and will take decades to reverse, and ordinary citizens will avoid them for years to come.
Scott Muskopf
Kirkwood