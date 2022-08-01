In light of law enforcement agencies around the country reporting a rise in thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles, local police would like to offer residents some tips.
A security design flaw affecting Kia models newer than 2011 and Hyundai models newer than 2015 has been exploited by thieves, allowing them to bypass the ignition system to quickly start and operate the cars.
Last week, the Glendale Police Department reported property damage to a vehicle that was likely due to the design flaw. Kirkwood police reported two similar incidents and that a Hyundai vehicle was stolen. Last month, a 2020 Hyundai was stolen in front of a Shrewsbury home.
Glendale Police Chief Bob Catlett recommends that the owners of Kias and Hyundais consider investing in anti-theft devices such as steering wheel locks and alarm systems. He said owners should also contact their respective dealers for any anti-theft items the dealers might provide.
Thefts of late model Kias and Hyundais have been on the rise nationally since tips showing how to start them without a key have been circulating on social media.
Police encourage all vehicle owners to: Use a steering wheel lock; Park in a secure garage or well-lighted area; Remove personal items and valuables from vehicles; Take keys, key fobs and remotes out of the vehicle; Make sure vehicle windows are rolled up and lock the doors
“Please do not confront these individuals. These criminals are known to carry firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous. Instead, we ask you to focus on details related to the crime including how many suspects are involved, what they are wearing and which direction they fled,” Catlett said.