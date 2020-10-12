In response to Diane Sperber’s Oct. 2 letter: Why spread fear of Marxism and how Black Lives Matter is a “Trojan Horse” … “turning our youth against all that our country has stood for?”
BLM itself is a decentralized, people-led social movement, and there is no official chapter in the St. Louis area. #BlackLivesMatter was born in 2013 in response to the acquittal of Trayvon Martin’s murderer. As an idea, BLM’s singular mission is to eradicate white supremacy.
When I read Diane’s letter, I am reminded that some in Webster Groves think that Black lives do not matter. And do they? Let’s remember, this is a town where someone recently targeted churches and Barbre Park with white supremacist graffiti. Where many streets are named after owners of enslaved human beings. Where someone opened a lawsuit against the Elle on Lockwood, while another spoke at a city council meeting against the possibility of “transient renters.”
Where people fought against school redistricting and a survey quoted one Webster resident as saying: “White parents will revolt if we have a school with too many free and reduced lunch students, especially if their child has to attend.” Where gentrification/“downsizing” to North Webster has reduced the Black population in the past 10 years from 6.62% to 5.7%.
In short, thank you, Diane, for reminding us that there is a lot of work to be done. Participate in activism by liking the ExpectUS and Alliance for Interracial Dignity Facebook pages, or by joining any of the vigils on Lockwood Avenue on Fridays from 6-6:30 p.m. Support Black businesses financially (fortheculturestl.com) or donate money to Faith and For the Sake of All. Attend Webster University’s “Webster Speaks” series on race, equity and inclusion. Vote. Learn what you can do to fight back against the backwards thinking that plagues our community.
Jackson Hotaling
Webster Groves