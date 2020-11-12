Filippello, Anthony Nicholas (Nick), Ph.D. How to write an obituary about your husband of 54 years? If you knew Nick, you would know what a great man he was.
He was the first son of Lois and Tony; John’s older brother; the father of Russell, his wife Tania and their son Leo; Marcus and his wife Neha and their children Sai and Aisha.
Nick was a man who had many friends, locally, nationally and internationally. Lucky you. Lucky me.
Remember to be respectful to your fellow man; with love you will succeed. Your many kindnesses will be remembered. Dear Abby.