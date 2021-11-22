In a Nov. 5 letter to the W-K Times, a critic of those opposed to the Douglass Hill development states that the eight, seven-story buildings will not intrude into any residential neighborhoods.
As a 36-year resident of Oak Street, just around the corner from this giant complex, I predict a very different impact on our street — a significant intrusion into our neighborhood, which will be an increase in drivers racing down our street to avoid the back-up of traffic on Rock Hill Road.
The assumption that two traffic lights will solve the problems created by the amount of traffic from an additional 1,500-2,000 residents pouring out of these buildings at rush hours is unrealistic. The letter writer claims that traffic on Rock Hill will, in fact, be improved. Is this writer a traffic engineer? The developers’ own traffic study states that “traffic on Rock Hill is already congested and the development will make matters worse,” this conclusion reached without having taken the train traffic into consideration.
The letter writer, in support of Douglass Hill, also expresses his opinion that the “channelization” of Shady Creek will take care of any flooding problems. Is he an environmental expert? His opinion is in contrast to the conclusions of the Shady Creek Stream Team, whose statements are based on studies completed by the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. (Letter to W-K Times, Nov. 5).
Is this supporter of Douglass Hill also an economic expert (as is our respected Mayor Welch)? This writer has casually dismissed the fate of at least 20 local businesses that will be destroyed by eminent domain if the developer has his way. These are not derelict or blighted buildings, the usual criteria for condemnation or taking by eminent domain.
And some additional questions: Will the Webster Groves Fire Department be able to fight a fire on the seventh floor of a building in this complex? If the city must purchase a fire truck capable of fighting such a fire, would the city also have to build a new fire house? Shouldn’t a firehouse and new engine be included in the Douglass Hill development?
Kathleen Price
Webster Groves