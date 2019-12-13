The owners of the century-old house at 324 N. Taylor Ave. plan to tear it down and replace it with a modern brick structure — not an uncommon story in Kirkwood these days.
Problem is, the house sits in one of Kirkwood’s eight historic districts, and owners John and Theresa Vella could be looking at a bit of a wait for work to proceed. The Kirkwood Landmarks Commission was scheduled to meet Dec. 11, after the Times went to press, to consider a 270-day stay on demolition.
Commission member Walter Smith said he is concerned that the demolition and replacement of the house could conflict with the district’s preservation mission. He said he sees little need for the home’s demolition.
“This is a house that’s over 100 years old and it was well-maintained,” he said. “We’re trying to convince them to rehab it or sell it to somebody who will rehab it.”
The Vellas, who could not be reached for comment, have told the city that they need to demolish the house because it has problems with mold, maintenance and the foundation.
Because the house is located in a city historic district, a 60-day stay was issued automatically after the Vellas presented plans to tear it down in October. The current demolition stay is set to expire Dec. 13, according to Amy Lowry, the city assistant planner.
Lowry hopes that “something may happen” if the commission issues the 270-day stay, which would expire July 10, 2020.
“Maybe another property owner will come along and really want to save the house. Perhaps they can offer you money to entice you to sell it. Maybe you’ll change your mind because you don’t want to wait nine months,” Lowry said.
At the end of nine-month wait, however, the Vellas would be allowed to demolish the house. The house features three bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Located one block north of Adams Avenue, and directly across the street from the YMCA, it carries an estimated market value of nearly $431,000, according to Zillow, the real estate web site.
The landmarks commission has a strong incentive to promote home preservation within the historic districts.
“If you take down enough houses in the district then you no longer have a historic district,” Lowry said.
The commission has been engaged in seeking to prevent the demolition of historic houses throughout the city.
A few years back, commission members played a role in preventing the demolition of the so-called Gill House, a mansion at 419 E. Argonne in Kirkwood’s Jefferson-Argonne Historic District.
Dating from 1858, the Gill House is listed on both the Missouri and National Registers of Historic Places. Nate and Ashley Harrison, of Wildwood, bought the house and, with the help of builder Mark Scheipeter, fully restored it after standing vacant for seven years.
What’s more, over the summer the commission worked with Schiepeter to prevent a nearly 200-year-old log cabin at 518 Scottsdale Road, in the north end of Kirkwood, from winding up in a landfill.
The buyers of the ramshackle house surrounding the cabin eventually agreed to allow a well-known preservationist to rescue the log cabin before it was torn down and replaced with a new structure being built by Scheipeter.