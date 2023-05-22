A couple of weeks ago I celebrated my 35th birthday. The older I get, the more surreal birthdays seem — I always think, “How am I __ years old? I don’t feel that old.”
I think what’s so mystifying about birthdays is that your body ages, but your soul doesn’t. It’s almost like living in a house that’s getting older — the pipes are breaking, the paint is chipping and the shingles have gone awry, but the changes to the house have no effect on the poor soul living inside it. They’re just increasingly disgruntled by all of the things that are falling apart, and how much work it takes to maintain it.
I haven’t shed the essence of myself — the little girl who is passionately creative, the one who questions everything around her, the one who is fiercely stubborn and a little rebellious — she’s still there. Those things manifest themselves differently now, but my soul is still in there navigating the world from a body that is changing.
As I see gray hairs multiplying and tiny lines deepening, I can feel this tug-o-war brewing inside me. My rebellious side wants to buck the system — I will not be another pawn in this system, perpetuating the myth that women are less valuable if they don’t have the glow of youth.
Then I look at someone who isn’t fighting against the tide — they’re coloring away their gray and getting Botox — and I feel viscerally jealous and scared. Why am I fighting so hard? Why don’t I just play the game like everyone else? I would look so much better if I got rid of these wrinkles and gray hairs.
Every woman I know is grappling with finding the right balance as they age. We are terrified that with each sign of age we are losing a little piece of our worth. But judging others for the way they approach these bodily changes is toxic. Everyone must find the right balance that makes them most comfortable in their own skin, and then applaud one another for doing the best they can to walk this tightrope.
As for me, I want to choose grace and humor instead of self-deprecating comments. I will look at my gray hairs like tinsel — I am a Christmas tree sprouting my own decoration! I will choose to look at the wrinkles on my face like the rings on a tree trunk — all signs of another glorious year on this earth! I will revel in the way my face looks — softer and more inviting now.
Essentially, what I really want for myself, and all of the incredible women walking beside me, is more kindness toward our bodies. Maybe our rebellion will look like joyful gratitude for the strength and resilience inside this wrinkling skin and these aging bones.