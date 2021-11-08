Reconstruction of Webster Groves High School’s Little Theater is being made possible by a recent $2 million donation from an anonymous former teacher who had a special relationship with the school district.
The return of the Little Theater benefits a plethora of groups at Webster Groves High School including, but not limited to, the drama and the music departments. It will also serve as a space to host guest speakers and a modified revival of the All-Write Festival. The district hopes to break ground on the project in summer of 2022.
The Little Theater was shut down several years ago when water damage led to mold. The gymnasium, originally against the back wall of the Little Theater, was removed when the high school’s auxiliary gym was constructed. The original wall was not constructed to function as an exterior wall and does not handle rain well.
Todd Schaefer is in charge of the drama department at the high school. When he arrived at the school in January of 2006, the Little Theater was a mess.
“I remember going to Ms. (Mickey) Erb and saying, ‘I need another dumpster.’ It was in bad shape, and the space itself was foul, dirty — it needed a full clean up,” Schaefer said.
During the clean up, he filled 13 dumpsters with trash. His first tech theater classes played a big role in cleaning out the Little Theater because they were in a rush to get it ready in time for the spring production.
Schaefer’s first show was a play called “Marvin’s Room.”
“The opening night of ‘Marvin’s Room,’ I discovered a flaw of the Little Theater — it leaked terribly bad,” Schaefer said.
That night there was almost three inches of water in the front row seating that had come up through the floor.
“As I get close, I realize there is a waterfall coming through the back doors and running across the front of the stage and down off the front of the stage,” Schaefer said.
Wet conditions threatened electrical equipment, lighting, the set, the curtains on the stage and everything else needed for the show. The rain stopped almost as soon as Schaefer walked in the door. He and a few custodial staff cleaned up the water and the show was able to open that night.
Though the set was on wheels and did not suffer water damage, flooding remained an issue throughout Schaefer’s 12 years in the Little Theater. Schaefer used the Little Theater as his classroom, and had to deal with water every time it rained.
“We just prayed it wouldn’t rain when we were in there for a show,” he said. “I was dumping trash cans full of water out of there once, twice, three times a year.”
A Versatile Space
The original Little Theater was modeled after the Yale Little Theater, which has since been redone. As such, the redesign of Webster’s Little Theater will be based on Yale’s redesign.
Schaefer said following the announcement about the donation last month, one of the most important tasks was figuring out what the high school needed. A redesign advisory committee for the Little Theater determined that the most important thing would be to make the space versatile.
Webster Groves High School senior Ava Musgraves was invited to be a part of the redesign advisory committee. Musgraves is a member of several artistic groups at the high school including choir and drama.
“This will be kind of different,” she said of the design. “The stage can be taken away, the seats can be taken away, it can be used as a rehearsal room or it can be used as like an event space.
“I think that’s really cool and really smart to make it versatile, and also just to accommodate all the different groups at school,” Musgraves added. “I think there’s a lot of groups that just don’t have that kind of a space.”
The committee also includes a former student representing the music department, a member of the Statesmen Stars dance team, interior design experts, someone who has designed theaters throughout St. Louis, the executive director of Webster Arts and a few others. Schaefer has also been involved in committee meetings.
Musgraves compared the plan for the Little Theater to The Pageant, an event venue in The Delmar Loop often used for live music performances and concerts. Webster Groves High School Principal Matt Irvin added that the Staenberg
Performance Lab at the Center of Creative Arts (COCA)is part of the inspiration.
“After going back and forth with Dr. Irvin, we thought that the most versatile way to use the space would be to have seating options where the seats can be tucked away or they can be out, and that’s something that The Pageant features. It’s kind of like bleacher seating, but it looks nicer than bleachers,” Musgraves explained.
Schaefer said the drama department does not necessarily need the Little Theater for productions, but may use it for presentational work, monologue showcases, Broadway reviews or one acts. It is also intended to be used for small ensemble music performances, art galleries or guest speakers for any department.
“It should be a neat community space. It’s right there on the corner of Bradford and Selma, so the parking lots are really close,” Schaefer said.
Emily Goben is a Webster Groves High School student. She is the news/opinion editor for the school’s student newspaper, The Echo.