Drew Hubbard still flies a Pride flag outside their home every day, even though that simple act now has them feeling like a target of intolerance.
Hubbard, who uses they/them pronouns, is one of several Webster Groves residents who were unnerved to receive anonymous letters last month that singled out homes displaying Pride and Black Lives Matter signs, flags and decorations. City leaders report they also have received similar anonymous condemnations of diversity initiatives.
The brief, typed letter arrived in Hubbard’s mailbox in mid-July, calling their Pride flag “no longer appropriate” and suggesting Hubbard post “patriotic” decorations instead. Hubbard characterized the letter as going out of its way to be polite, factual and non-threatening, even as it made them feel less welcome in the city they have called home for the past five years.
“It’s no big secret that Queer people live at this house,” Hubbard told The Times. “And as a Queer person living in Missouri, I already feel a lot more unsafe than I used to. There is a feeling in the Queer community that things are ratcheting up.”
The letter’s intent may have backfired, however. After Hubbard shared the letter on social media they were heartened to receive support from neighbors and strangers alike. Some people said they would fly Pride flags for the first time in solidarity with Hubbard and their family.
“I’m heartened by the number of people who said, ‘I have never flown a Pride flag before, but I just put one up,’” Hubbard said.
A city spokesperson shared a second letter received by a Webster Groves resident last month that contained anti-Black Lives Matter rhetoric. The letter again contained no direct threats against the homeowner, but called the national movement a “Marxist” scam. The letter again suggested the homeowner should remove their “embarrassing” sign.
“City leadership have received a number of anonymous letters with criticism of the Pride flag and various diversity initiatives,” Webster Groves spokesperson Jenny Starkey said in a statement to The Times. “The city has recently learned that community members have also received anonymous letters criticizing their Pride flags and Black Lives Matter signs.”
Starkey said anyone who receives a letter like this is encouraged to call the police non-emergency line to make a report.
As no direct or personal threats have been made, there is very little evidence or information to go on for an investigation, according to the Webster Groves Police Department. The police department will continue to monitor these letters and will coordinate with the postal inspector as needed, according to the city.