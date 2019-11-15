The 2019 Webster Groves Holiday House Tour will be held on Sunday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tour beautiful Webster homes decked out for the holidays. Enjoy refreshments and live music at a holiday boutique within Steger Sixth Grade Center at 701 N. Rock Hill. Tickets are $20 in advance and are available at Straub’s and Freddies Markets in Webster Groves or online through Eventbrite. Day of tour tickets available for $25 only at the holiday boutique. For more information visit www.facebook.com/websterholidayhousetour or call 314-502-9586.
