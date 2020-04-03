The longtime annual Webster Arts Fair that takes place every June has announced this year’s fair is cancelled on account of COVID-19.
The Webster Arts board made the decision on April 2 and decided that calling off this year’s fair is “the most publicly responsible course of action,” according to Brian Ward, a member of the 2020 Webster Arts Fair Steering Committee.
The three-day outdoor fair, which is typically held the first weekend in June on the grounds Eden Seminary in Webster Groves, draws dozens of national, regional and local artists to showcase and sell their work. The festival, which also features music and food, attracts thousands of visitors from around the region each year.
Ward said there is to be a virtual art fair scheduled to go live on April 15, which will feature local musicians. Details will be forthcoming.