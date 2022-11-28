The Wednesday Club of St. Louis is now accepting entries for the 97th Original Poetry Contest. Applications close Feb. 1, 2023.
Anyone age 18 and older living within a 50-mile radius of St. Louis is eligible. Cash prizes of $500, $300 and $150 will be awarded to first, second and third places respectively.
Submit by mail two typed copies of two poems that have never been published or won an award. Use 8.5 by 11-inch pieces of paper with no more than one poem per page. Sign with a pseudonym only.
Type real name, address, email and phone number on a separate sheet of paper and enclose with poems. Manuscripts will not be returned.
Mail manuscripts to Catherine Rankovic, Original Poetry Contest, 3901 Sand Glade Trail, Pacific, MO 63069. This year’s judge is Kari Gunter-Seymour, Poet Laureate of Ohio.
Anyone who has won first prize in the contest twice within the past five years is ineligible for cash prizes, but may be cited for honors. Learn more at www.wednesdayclubstlouis.org.