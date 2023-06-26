Monday, July 3
6 p.m. Start Time • Recreation Complex (Registration 5:30 to 6 p.m.)
Sponsored by Blue Ribbon Grooming
Webster Groves Recreation Complex Gymnasium (air conditioned)
Save time and register in advance online. Set up an account at webstergroves.org/parksandreconline, search “Pet Parade” and register at no charge.
Then bring out the dogs, cats, pigs, chickens, iguanas or whatever — if it’s your pet, it qualifies for this long-standing tradition, the Children’s Pet Parade, which is open to ages 15 and younger and their pets! (Only wild animals are excluded.)
This good-natured competition is where pets, with some assistance from their owners, compete in a variety of categories.
Blue Ribbon Grooming provides the prizes and has the unenviable job of judging this ever-popular event (unenviable only in that all entries are so darn cute!)
There will be giveaways for participants and spectators, too, compliments of Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank! Participants may enter a maximum of three categories. Certificates are given to all entrants. Ribbons and prizes will also be awarded to first, second and third places in the following categories:
• Best Trick
• Funniest Looking
• Best Costume
• Pet/Owner Look-Alike
• Best Pet Joke (available to kids with or without a pet)
• Best Float