pet parade

Colton Hug and his dog, Rudi, received first place for “Best Trick” and second place for “Pet/Owner Look-Alike” at the Children’s Pet Parade in 2022. This year’s Pet Parade begins at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 3. The long-standing tradition takes place in the gymnasium at the Webster Groves Recreation Complex. | file photo by Ursula Ruhl

Monday, July 3

6 p.m. Start Time • Recreation Complex (Registration 5:30 to 6 p.m.)

Sponsored by Blue Ribbon Grooming

Webster Groves Recreation Complex Gymnasium (air conditioned)

Save time and register in advance online. Set up an account at webstergroves.org/parksandreconline, search “Pet Parade” and register at no charge.

Then bring out the dogs, cats, pigs, chickens, iguanas or whatever — if it’s your pet, it qualifies for this long-standing tradition, the Children’s Pet Parade, which is open to ages 15 and younger and their pets! (Only wild animals are excluded.) 

This good-natured competition is where pets, with some assistance from their owners, compete in a variety of categories. 

Blue Ribbon Grooming provides the prizes and has the unenviable job of judging this ever-popular event (unenviable only in that all entries are so darn cute!) 

There will be giveaways for participants and spectators, too, compliments of Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank!  Participants may enter a maximum of three categories.  Certificates are given to all entrants. Ribbons and prizes will also be awarded to first, second and third places in the following categories:

• Best Trick

• Funniest Looking

• Best Costume

• Pet/Owner Look-Alike

• Best Pet Joke (available to kids with or without a pet)

• Best Float

 

 