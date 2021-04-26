Webster Groves High School announces the 20th annual Jim Schoemehl 5K and 10K Walk/Run for ALS.
To ensure runner safety, this year’s hybrid event will offer both a virtual and in-person run. The virtual run can be completed any time from April 24 through May 7. The in-person Jim Schoemel 5K and 10K Walk/Run will be held Saturday, May 1, beginning at 7:30 a.m. at Webster Groves High School, 100 E. Selma Ave.
Registration is $15 to $25, with all proceeds going toward the fight against ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. For more information or to register, visit jims5k.org.
For the safety of all runners and volunteers, masks must be worn when participants are not racing. Face coverings are required during all warm ups and cool downs, but participants may remove their masks once they cross the start line.
The Jim Schoemehl Run is hosted and conducted entirely by Webster Groves High School students to raise community awareness and funds to support local families affected by ALS, as well as larger groups whose purpose is to help families in need. The event has raised more than $300,000 since its inception in 2001.
The run was created by a Webster Groves High School student when a teacher’s husband, Jim Schoemehl, was diagnosed with ALS. Although Schoemehl lost his battle with ALS in 2003, his legacy lives on in the annual run and exists to help other families in the fight against this devastating disease.