Athletes of all ages participated in the annual Ivory Crockett Run through the streets of Webster Groves on Saturday, Oct. 16. Check out scenes from the chilly morning run below!
Photos by Ursula Ruhl.
Ivory Crockett himself signals the start of the annual race which bears his name.
Runners of all ages participated in the 2021 Ivory Crockett Run, following a canceled event in 2020. The Ivory Crockett run was named for a 1968 graduate of Webster Groves High School. In 1974, Crockett set a record for the 100-yard dash which stands today.
Runners excitedly begin the Ivory Crockett Run, which started in front of Webster Groves High School, on Saturday morning, Oct. 16.
Kristin and Zach Bodendieck and children Teddy (8), Rose (1) and Quin (6) participated in this year’s 1-mile Fun Run.