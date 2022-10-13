Support the Webster Groves School District Foundation and honor the memory of a legendary athlete with the annual Ivory Crockett Run.
This year’s event kicks off at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Webster Groves High School, 100 Selma Ave.
Compete in the 5K, enjoy the 1 Mile Fun Run or participate in a special series of virtual 5K runs and a special Ivory Crockett Challenge 5K starting from Ivory Crockett Park in historic North Webster.
For more information or to register, visit wgsdfoundation.org.