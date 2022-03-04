The 44th annual Builders St. Louis Home & Garden Show will take place March 3-6 at America’s Center, 701 Convention Plaza in downtown St. Louis.
Show hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults, $4 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children ages 5 and under. Tickets are $5 after 5 p.m.
Attendees will find ideas, inspiration and expert advice from hundreds of local home improvement pros. Roughly 300 companies in 1,000 booths will fill more than five acres of exhibit space in America’s Center for the show. Everything for indoor and outdoor living spaces is under one roof, saving homeowners time and money as they find what they need to create their best home life.
The Home & Garden Show can be a fun day out for the whole family, with a little something for everyone. In addition to all of the home and garden exhibits, this year’s show will include a display and presentation of exotic live animals by Show Me Snakes, demonstrations by Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel, a kids’ play area and chalk art competition, a chance to win a fire pit and more.
For more information about the show, purchase tickets in advance or see parking options, visit STLHomeShow.com.