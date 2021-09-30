Kirkwood residents may have noticed a yellow collection bag on their front porches earlier this week. Filling that bag with food pantry essentials is just one way to help the community during the 15th annual Hands On Kirkwood this Saturday, Oct. 2.
Started by Kirkwood Baptist Church in 2007, Hands On Kirkwood is an annual community mission blitz to make the world a better place with good deeds — from simple lawn care to massive charity projects. Even non-Kirkwood residents are invited to participate in this day of service. Check out handsonkirkwood.org for a full list of volunteer opportunities.
Even those yellow bags were delivered by volunteers like the Archers baseball team of St. Louis Community College-Meramec. According to Head Coach Scott Goodrich, this annual act, though small, means a lot to the team.
“Athletics are supposed to be fun and enjoyable, and sometimes we get caught up in the success and failure,” said Goodrich. “There’s a lot more that’s going on than just baseball and school. You can have a real positive impact on the community just by doing some little things. It’s a great community project.”
Residents may fill those yellow bags with canned and non-perishable foods, plus personal care items. Volunteers will collect them from porches on Oct. 2. Items will benefit local food pantry KirkCare, the Kirkwood School District, the Meramec Brown Bag Cafe and Nurses for Newborns.
Many other projects are still in need of help. Volunteer at handsonkirkwood.org/event-details/form.
Free Winterize Car Check — 9:30 a.m. to noon at Kirkwood Baptist Church, 211 N. Woodlawn. Volunteers will inspect cars, wiper fluid will be topped off and batteries will be checked.
Electronics Recycling — 9 a.m. to noon, St. Louis Community College-Meramec, west parking lot. There are fees associated with recycling certain items. Visit www.handsonkirkwood.org for a list of prices.