The city of Glendale and the Glendale Women’s Club invite the public to the 22nd annual Glendale Jazzfest celebration this Friday, Oct. 7, from 6 to 10 p.m., at Glendale City Hall, 424 Sappington Road.
This year’s entertainment will kick off with saxophone by Kendrick Smith, back by popular demand. The musician, composer and educator was born and raised in East St. Louis. He has played as a solo act and with his group, the Kendrick Smith Trio, all over the St. Louis metropolitan area.
The evening will progress with an appearance by The Cash Box Kings of Chicago, co-led by blues vocalist and songwriter Oscar Wilson and songwriter, singer and harmonica giant Joe Nosek.
St. Louis favorite Marquise Knox will cap off the evening with his blues guitar.
To go with the music, enjoy a taste of Glendale with food trucks including Go Gyro Go, Tuk Tuk Thai, SNS Goodies, Homestyle Grill, 4 Hands Brewery, Chillax and Gelato di Riso.
Parking is available at the Kirkwood Early Childhood Center, 100 Sappington Road, and North Glendale Elementary School, 765 N. Sappington Road. Shuttle service will be provided throughout the night.
Residents are welcome to bring their own refreshments — no glass containers, please.