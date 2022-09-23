Downtown Kirkwood’s annual Autumn Outdoor Fest returns Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at several participating businesses. The festival will feature sidewalk sales, fall fashion, decor and end-of-summer clearance items.
The Pumpkin Patch at Kirkwood Farmers’ Market will host its grand opening with delicious treats, fall decorations and plenty of pumpkins. Activities are also available for children in the Fall Fun Zone.
Live music will fill the streets from Ken Connor Park. Tom Karleskint will play from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by The Fox Creek Band from 1 to 3 p.m.
A Harvest Market with local farmers and producers is held in conjunction with the Pumpkin Patch on Saturday mornings beginning Sept. 24 and is open under the market shed from 8 a.m. to noon through October. The Kirkwood Farmers’ Market is located at East Argonne and Taylor, one block east of the Kirkwood Train Station.
The Autumn Outdoor Fest is coordinated by Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District, and names and address of participating businesses are listed at downtownkirkwood.com.