The Webster Groves-Shrewsbury-Rock Hill Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Heart of the Community Awards Banquet on Friday, Feb. 7, 6 to 9 p.m., at Westborough Country Club. 

The presenting sponsor is Webster University. Registration for this year’s event is now closed. The honorees are:

Citizen of the Year

Renae Enyard-Davis, Rock Hill

Don Peters, Shrewsbury

Dwight Bitikofer, Webster Groves

Outstanding New Member

Gerard Schmidt

Outstanding Business Person

Joel Svoboda, Circa Properties

Outstanding Business

Allen Outdoor Solutions

Heart Of Gold Award

Jeanne Samson

Community Improvement Award

Maypop Coffee & Garden Shop

Civic Organizations

Rotary Club of Webster Groves

Richard Peterson

Webster Groves Masonic Lodge

Nick Ryan Young

Webster Groves Lions Club

Vicky Swederska

