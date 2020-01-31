The Webster Groves-Shrewsbury-Rock Hill Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Heart of the Community Awards Banquet on Friday, Feb. 7, 6 to 9 p.m., at Westborough Country Club.
The presenting sponsor is Webster University. Registration for this year’s event is now closed. The honorees are:
Citizen of the Year
Renae Enyard-Davis, Rock Hill
Don Peters, Shrewsbury
Dwight Bitikofer, Webster Groves
Outstanding New Member
Gerard Schmidt
Outstanding Business Person
Joel Svoboda, Circa Properties
Outstanding Business
Allen Outdoor Solutions
Heart Of Gold Award
Jeanne Samson
Community Improvement Award
Maypop Coffee & Garden Shop
Civic Organizations
Rotary Club of Webster Groves
Richard Peterson
Webster Groves Masonic Lodge
Nick Ryan Young
Webster Groves Lions Club
Vicky Swederska