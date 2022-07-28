Rebstock, Anne Marie (nee Fredericksen), passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on July 23, at the age of 99.
Born to the late Sophus and Alice Fredericksen on Aug. 25, 1922, Anne lived in St. Louis her entire life and worked in fashion, developing a keen eye for style. She married her “honey,” the late August Rebstock Jr., on Oct. 19, 1946. They had three sons: Curt (the late Ellen) Rebstock; Gary (Paula) Rebstock; and Scott (Jan) Rebstock.
In her spare time, Anne enjoyed traveling the world with her husband and playing bridge with friends. Anne was an avid tennis player, known as the “Lobber.”
She was the cherished Momo to Alexandria (Patrick) Hambrick, Mathew Rebstock, Katherine (Andrew) Kay, Christine Rebstock, Andrew (Lauren) Rebstock, Caroline (Jesse) Tallent, Rhonda Coplin, Kimberly (Brad) Hughes, and Heather Unnerstall; and beloved Great Momo to her many, many great-grandchildren. Anne will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association — www.alz.org — would be greatly appreciated. A private service will be held for family only.